Bank Alfalah partners with Cancer Foundation Hospital to support patients

KARACHI - Bank Alfalah, a leading commercial bank in Pakistan, has partnered with Cancer Foundation Hospital, a leading non-profit healthcare institution, to provide life-saving treatment to women battling breast cancer. As part of this collaboration, Bank Alfalah and Roche Pakistan have contributed a total of Rs10.75m towards medication expenses and free-of-cost treatment for five breast cancer patients, ensuring they receive comprehensive treatment.

As breast cancer continues to be a significant public health concern, Pakistan has one of Asia’s highest breast cancer rates, with over 10 million women at risk. Each year, there are approximately 90,000 new cases reported and 40,000 deaths due to the disease. Despite this alarming incidence, only 25–30% of women are aware of the importance of early detection through self-examinations or mammography. This highlights the critical need for awareness and education, which Bank Alfalah aims to address through this campaign.

Mehreen Ahmed, Group Head of Retail Banking, said, “At Bank Alfalah, we believe in going beyond business operations to address critical societal issues. Breast cancer is a major health challenge, and through our partnership with Cancer Foundation Hospital, we aim to provide tangible support to women battling cancer. Our commitment extends to ensuring that financial constraints never become a barrier to receiving life-saving treatment.” To combat this challenge, Bank Alfalah has launched a series of Pinktober awareness sessions across major cities to educate women about early detection and prevention in collaboration with Shaukat Khanum, Chughtai Lab, and the Samina Alvi Foundation. The first session, featuring medical professionals and representatives from the Samina Alvi Foundation, was scheduled at Bank Alfalah’s head office in Karachi.