Barrister Saif concerned over Imran Khan’s health

Peshawar - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, has expressed grave concerns regarding the deteriorating health conditions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan. He emphasized that reports of Khan’s health, along with a ban on visits while he remains in custody, have led to widespread anxiety among his supporters. “The ban on meeting him is causing serious unrest among party workers. It is difficult to understand why a detainee is being isolated from not only his legal team but also from all other visitors,” Barrister Saif stated.

He noted that the prohibition on any form of visitation, including from Khan’s legal counsel and relatives, has fueled a growing sense of uncertainty. In addition to concerns about Khan’s health, he highlighted alarming reports of illegal detentions and alleged mistreatment of government officials and PTI workers. He accused federal authorities of unlawfully imprisoning Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly member Anwar Zeb Khan and provincial cabinet member Malik Liaqat, calling it a clear manifestation of the “fascist tendencies of an illegitimate regime.”

Barrister Saif further alleged that these actions represent serious human rights violations by the federal government. He claimed that the ruling Sharif family is undermining the democratic foundations of the country in an attempt to maintain its grip on power.

“These attacks on the principles of democracy and the federation are open violations of democratic values and the law of the land,” he said, adding that they will not succeed in their malicious designs.

The advisor also condemned recent acts of vandalism by federal authorities at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad, labeling them “intolerable” and “an assault on the federation itself.” Barrister Saif vowed that those responsible for such abuses of power would be held accountable. “If our people are subjected to violence, we will respond in kind.” he warned, asserting that PTI would continue its legal and political fight on all available platforms.