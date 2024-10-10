Thursday, October 10, 2024
BHCC to host webinar on intellectual Amar

NEWS WIRE
October 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The Besant Hall Culture Center (BHCC) will host an auspicious  webinar featuring Pakistan’s renowned writer and intellectual Amar Jalil on 19th October, 2024 (Saturday) at 6pm. The Director Besant Hall Culture Center Sobia Shaikh informed here on Wednesday that the event will also mark the launching of Mukhtiar Ahmed Malah’s book “ Education  in Sindh-19th Century based on Official Reports of Bombay’/Sindh’ by Amar Jalil. She said that  a glowing tribute will also pay to Amar Jalil for his long literary journey. Eminent intellectuals Shabnam Gul, Naseer Mirza and Ishart Ali Khan would express their views on the occasion.

