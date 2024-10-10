Thursday, October 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Blood donation camp for Thalassemia patients held in Jacobabad

STAFF REPORT
October 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

JACOBABAD  -  A blood donation camp for Thalassemia patients was organized at Police Headquarters Jacobabad on Wednesday in collaboration with Jacobabad Police and Fatimid Foundation. According to police spokesperson, DIGP Larkana, Nasir Aftab and SSP Jacobabad, Capt. (Retd) Saddam attended the event. Following the orders of high ups, more than 30 officers and community members participated, donating their blood to help those in need. SSP Jacobabad and representatives from the Fatimid Foundation Blood Bank expressed gratitude to all the donors. They highlighted the importance of their contributions, stating that their donations would directly benefit Thalassemia patients and serve as an ongoing charitable act.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1728456007.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024