Blood donation camp for Thalassemia patients held in Jacobabad

JACOBABAD - A blood donation camp for Thalassemia patients was organized at Police Headquarters Jacobabad on Wednesday in collaboration with Jacobabad Police and Fatimid Foundation. According to police spokesperson, DIGP Larkana, Nasir Aftab and SSP Jacobabad, Capt. (Retd) Saddam attended the event. Following the orders of high ups, more than 30 officers and community members participated, donating their blood to help those in need. SSP Jacobabad and representatives from the Fatimid Foundation Blood Bank expressed gratitude to all the donors. They highlighted the importance of their contributions, stating that their donations would directly benefit Thalassemia patients and serve as an ongoing charitable act.