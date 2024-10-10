CCPO orders SOPs implementation for protecting Chinese nationals

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana has stressed implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for effective security of residences and offices of Chinese nationals residing in the provincial capital. He was presiding over a meeting to review performance of the Civil Lines and City divisions at his office here on Wednesday. The CCPO expressed satisfaction with the Civil Lines division’s performance and ordered for further efforts for improvement. He awarded a Certificate of Appreciation to SP (Investigation) City, Munazza Karamat for successfully reducing the backlog of under investigation cases. He also directed that women’s police stations be made more active, ensuring that female complainants receive excellent services. In efforts to combat motorcycle theft, the CCPO instructed for an acceleration in operations, emphasizing the need for effective measures supported by the Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS). He called for an intensification of the ongoing crackdown on drug dealers, insisting that intelligence-based operations be conducted effectively against drug trafficking. CCPO Lahore urged that SPs should regularly review the performance of subordinate officers and staff, stating that officers must continually improve the quality of investigations to ensure timely justice for victims. He noted that officers should manage crime through teamwork and joint planning for effective operations. He reiterated that the protection of the citizens’ lives, property and dignity is a primary responsibility of the police. DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Naveed, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal along with SPs, ASPs, circle officers, SHOs and In Charges investigation from the Civil Lines and City Divisions attended the meeting.