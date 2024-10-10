CDA struggling to prepare venue, routes for SCO summit

ISLAMABAD - The lack of capacity and poor management in executing development works by the CDA has once again surfaced as only few days are left in Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit but the civic authority is still struggling to complete its preparations.

The summit is scheduled to be held in Islamabad on 15th and 16th of October and leaders from across the Eurasian region, including the Russian and Chinese prime ministers, are expected to attend the two-day summit.

In the wake of this international event, the Capital Development Authority was assigned a task to renovate the convention centre on modern grounds to cater to the international delegates while it was also asked to prepare the roads leading towards the venue from airports as well.

The authority had initiated the renovation of the Convention Centre, Kashmir Highway and Islamabad Expressway without going into the competitive process to avoid the delays.

However, reliable sources informed that the authority could not execute the development works at full pace and a lot of work has yet to be done.

Sources told that the different formations are doing their respective tasks but mismanagement is evident as both the venue and major roads are not fully prepared for such an important international event.

It is pertinent to mention here that the repainting of interchanges on Islamabad Expressway and landscaping outside the convention centre is funded by the government of Azerbaijan while the horticulture work on Islamabad Expressway is carried out with the help of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

When contacted, the Director Public Relations CDA Shahid Kiani said though the pace of work was halted due to recent law and order situation he hoped that the work would be completed well before time as according to him only cosmetics are left behind as major development work has already been completed as per the plan.

As both the New Islamabad International Airport and Noor Khan Airbase would be utilized to host the foreign delegates, the road portion coming under the domain of the Punjab government was also renovated by the Rawalpindi Development Authority.

The SCO, an influential Eurasian political, economic, and security alliance, was established in 2001 by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

The organisation has since expanded to include India, Pakistan, and Iran as full members, while Afghanistan, Belarus, and Mongolia hold observer status.