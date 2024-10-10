Chinese PM likely to address parliament’s joint session

Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang is set to visit Pakistan next week to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, where he is likely to address a joint session of parliament.

The Chinese premier is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on October 14, with the summit to be held from October 15-16.

During his visit, several agreements are expected to be signed between the two countries, and Li Qiang will engage in meetings with Pakistan's political and military leadership. This will mark the first visit by a Chinese prime minister to Pakistan in 11 years. The last high-level address by Chinese leadership was in 2015, when President Xi Jinping addressed the Pakistan parliament during the PML-N government.

According to National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will not address parliament on this occasion.

The SCO summit, comprising nine member nations including China, India, Iran, and Russia, will take place in Islamabad. Indian Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar will also participate, though no bilateral meetings are planned during his visit.

In preparation for the summit, Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi conducted inspections of various key areas in Islamabad, including D-Chowk, Constitution Avenue, Murree Road, and the Islamabad Expressway. Naqvi reviewed the renovation and cleaning arrangements, instructing authorities to complete all work swiftly, particularly along VVIP routes and the Red Zone, ensuring that Islamabad's natural beauty is showcased during the event.

To facilitate the summit, the government has declared a three-day public holiday in Islamabad and Rawalpindi from October 14-16.