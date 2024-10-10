Thursday, October 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Commissioner imposes ban on sale of petroleum products, LPG cylinders

Our Staff Reporter
October 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon, on advice of Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-AabdIin Memon, has imposed a ban on illegal and unauthorized sale of petroleum products and LPG cylinders.  According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, Commissioner in exercise of  the power, conferred  under 144 Cr,PC has imposed complete ban on illegal and unauthorized  sale of petroleum  products at Unauthorised and indefinite  daba stations  and Sub  standard LPG cylinders  and illegal  decanting activity  throughout Hyderabad division for the period of 90 days.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1728456007.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024