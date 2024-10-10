DC visits central library to inspect renovation work

BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Farhan Farooq on Wednesday inspected the up-gradation, repair and renovation work of the Central Library Bahawalpur. He reviewed the ongoing construction work in the library’s main building, the children’s complex, newspaper section, and other areas. On the occasion, Chief Librarian Dr Rana Javed Iqbal, Deputy Director Development Faisal Shahzad, and Executive Engineer of Buildings were present. Under the scheme, repair work on the main building, as well as the construction and repair of canteen, store, washrooms, parking area, and other sections of the library would be carried out, with an estimated cost of Rs120 million. The DC directed the officials concerned to ensure that the construction work was completed on time and to a high standard. Later, Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq visited Govt Sadiq Model Girls High School and Comprehensive Girls High School. He went to the classrooms and inquired the students about the educational activities. The DC also inspected the school’s computer lab and reviewed the cleanliness efforts in the school. CEO Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akram was also present.