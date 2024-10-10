Thursday, October 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Deceased Chinese engineers not part of IPP talks, clarifies finance ministry

Deceased Chinese engineers not part of IPP talks, clarifies finance ministry
NEWS WIRE
October 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   The Ministry of Finance and Revenue here on Wednesday clarified that the two deceased Chinese engineers, killed in an explosion in Karachi, were not involved in IPP talks. “Hence, any impression created to this effect by media reports is misleading and has no basis,” Finance Division said in a statement while responding to some media reports. The statement said, the government has been negotiating with IPPs, including the power plant for which both the Chinese engineers worked. “However, the deceased engineers were not involved in IPP talks.”

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1728456007.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024