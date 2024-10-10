Deputy PM Ishaq Dar highlights Pakistan’s economic reforms, aims for G20 membership

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad , during a keynote address at the Pakistan-Saudi Business Forum on Thursday, emphasized the government's efforts toward economic stability and investment potential, stating that Pakistan's economy is now on the path to sustainable growth to join the G20.

Recalling Pakistan's strong economic performance in 2017, when it ranked as the 24th largest economy, Dar noted the setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and other internal and external factors. However, he expressed optimism about regaining momentum through reforms, investment promotion, and partnerships, particularly with Saudi Arabia.

The forum coincided with a high-level Saudi delegation visit, led by Minister for Investment Engineer Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, aimed at exploring investment opportunities and signing agreements in various sectors.

Dar praised the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, acknowledging the vital contributions of the 2.5 million-strong Pakistani diaspora in the Kingdom, and thanked the Saudi leadership for their support during recent economic challenges. He described the visit as a pivotal moment in bilateral relations, marking a shared vision for the future.

He also highlighted the government’s efforts in tax reforms, productivity enhancements, privatization of state-owned enterprises, and the development of an IMF-backed economic program to strengthen Pakistan’s financial stability and attract foreign investment.