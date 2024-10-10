Thursday, October 10, 2024
Election Tribunal orders re-elections of PB-44

October 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Quetta, National

QUETTA   -  The Election Tribunal on Wednesday ordered re-elections in 16 polling stations of PB-44, de-seating the Pakistan People’s Party MPA Ubaidullah Gorgage.  The Balochistan High Court Election Tribunal, headed by Abdullah Baloch announced the decision.  PPP’s Ubaidullah Gorgage is no longer a member of the Balochistan Assembly; the notification has been annulled, the order read. Ubaidullah Gorgage’s victory was challenged by Atta Muhammad Bungalzai of the National Party. Justice Abdullah Baloch, after hearing the both sides delivered the reserved verdict.

