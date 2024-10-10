Ex-PM Raja questions effectiveness of country’s judicial system 

LAHORE - Former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf emphasized the urgent need for judicial reforms on Wednesday, questioning the effectiveness of Pakistan’s judicial system, which he believes has failed to deliver timely justice. “Pakistan’s judicial system is complex and ineffective. For 20 to 25 years, the public has been suffering in courts while seeking justice,” he stated during a press conference alongside Syed Hassan Murtaza, General Secretary of PPP Central Punjab, at the PPP Punjab Secretariat. He noted the Supreme Court’s limited number of judges and asked how long it took to resolve the reference case of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. Ashraf commended Bilawal Bhutto for his genuine efforts to improve the justice system through outreach. Regarding judicial appointments, Ashraf raised concerns about the current amendment process, questioning its transparency.

He recalled that in 2006, the Pakistan Peoples Party collaborated with other political parties to create the Charter of Democracy, which stipulated that no assembly should complete its five-year term prematurely.

Ashraf explained that Pakistan’s judicial system comprises two tiers: the superior judiciary and the subordinate judiciary. The superior judiciary includes the Supreme Court, the Federal Shariat Court, and five High Courts, with the Supreme Court at the apex. Each province has its own High Court, along with a separate High Court for Islamabad, as mandated by the Constitution to protect and defend it.

Syed Hassan Murtaza, General Secretary of PPP Central Punjab, accused a political party of trying to create chaos in the country, alleging that the PTI refuses to accept parliamentary supremacy. He challenged the Chief Minister of Punjab to disclose which 12 districts he has visited, emphasizing that the Pakistan Peoples Party supports constitutional amendments. Murtaza also suggested separating civil and criminal courts in the lower judiciary.

While expressing his concerns, Murtaza criticized the actions of the Chief Minister and highlighted the People’s Party’s commitment to constitutional reforms and improvements in the judicial system