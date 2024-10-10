Female principal killed in gun attack near Multan school

MULTAN / CHUNIAN - A female principal was shot dead by unknown outlaw at Gulzaib Colony, here on Wednesday. According to Rescue 1122, Safoora Bibi (29) of Fatima Jinnah High School was heading to the school when an armed outlaw opened fire and killing her on the spot. Police were investigating the incident.

Four robbers arrested after shootout: Police

Multan Police claimed to have apprehended four alleged bandits who were hurt by firing of their own accomplices. A police spokesperson said on Wednesday that six outlaws riding on two motorbikes looted Rs1 million from a passerby at Bua Road, in the limits of Bahauddin Zikriya police station. On information, Old Kotwali police chased the outlaws at around 1:30am who escaped towards Boson Road. Later, the robbers fled towards Syeda Wala Bypass and then towards Bakhtawar Amin Hospital. As the bandits reached Bua Morh, the police encircled them. Sensing the situation, the outlaws opened fire at police which was retaliated. After a brief shootout, four criminals received bullet wounds by firing of their own accomplices while two others fled the scene. The police arrested the accused identified as Ali Raza Sheikh, Arif Sheikh, Arshad Sheikh and Abdul Rahman. The police recovered two pistols and motorbikes from the scene. The injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital for emergency treatment. The outlaws were involved in the murder of a couple inside local restaurant five days ago.

Father of four shot dead for resisting robbery in Chunian

Three dacoits in a car shot dead a father of four children when he resisted the robbery near Baloki Power Plant in Chunian, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred while the deceased was returning home with his wife after taking his mother’s pension from Pattoki. On the call to 15, rescue and City police station police reached the spot. The police shifted the body of the deceased on a loader rickshaw due to unavailability of ambulance. However, City police station Chunian registered a case on the complaint of the victim’s wife.