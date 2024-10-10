Five dacoits killed in police encounter in Karachi

KARACHI - In an alleged police encounter near Manghopir area of Karachi, five suspected dacoits were killed, police said on Wednesday. Two other dacoits were arrested in separate police encounters in Jamshed Quarters and New Karachi. The Karachi police stated that the encounter took place near Khairabad in the Manghopir locality, where five suspected criminals were shot dead. As per the report, the dacoits’ identities have yet to be confirmed, and the bodies have been shifted to a local hospital for postmortem.

In two other incidents, police arrested two suspects in wounded condition after exchanges of fire in Jamshed Quarters and New Karachi.

Two persons shot dead by rivals in Sanghar

Two persons who were riding on a motorcycle were killed due to firing by their rivals in Goth Dur Mohammad Leghari in Sanghar, police said on Wednesday. Police sources said that the deceased persons namely Aziz Gul and Ejaz Umrani were going to local Cattle Market on motorcycle for a business deal when their rivals opened fire on them and both persons were died on the spot. Police sources said that firing took place due to an enmity between the two groups.

It is necessary to mention here, that five years ago one woman and two men were killed due to a marriage dispute between Bugti and Umrani tribal. Rescue personnel shifted the bodies of dead persons to Civil Hospital for autopsy while further investigation still underway.

Five injured in clash between two groups at Shikarpur snooker club

Five young men were injured in a clash between two groups of Maher and Juneja communities armed with knives at a snooker club on Haji Latif Shah Road in the limits of Lakki police station in Shikarpur on Wednesday. According to police, the injured were shifted to Civil Hospital in critical condition. The injured were identified as Irfan, Anis, Imran, Sajjad and Nadeem. The initial report of the incident has been filed and police have not yet arrested.