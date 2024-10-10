FO asks foreign diplomats to restrict their movement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan has advised foreign diplomats to limit their movement during the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, set to be held in Islamabad on October 15 and 16.

In a formal letter, the ministry requested diplomats to confine their movements to the designated red zone and diplomatic enclave, and to adhere to the traffic plan laid out by local authorities for the event.

The security preparations for the summit were finalized on Wednesday during a meeting led by Federal Minister for Interior, Mohsin Naqvi. The plan includes the deployment of additional personnel from the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Frontier Corps (FC), and Punjab Police to ensure the safety and security of international guests.

The SCO, which includes member states like China, Russia, India, Pakistan, and Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, has become a prominent economic and security alliance, playing a significant role in trans-regional cooperation.