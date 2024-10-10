Thursday, October 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

FO restricts diplomatic movements for SCO Summit in Islamabad

FO restricts diplomatic movements for SCO Summit in Islamabad
Web Desk
5:25 PM | October 10, 2024
National

The Foreign Office (FO) has issued directives to foreign diplomats, restricting their mobility during the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, set to take place in Islamabad on October 15-16, 2024.

In an official letter, diplomats were informed of the guidelines, limiting their movements to the Red Zone and Diplomatic Enclave.

They are also required to adhere to a special traffic plan developed by Islamabad's traffic police for the summit.

The FO expressed its hope for full cooperation from diplomatic missions, aiming to ensure the smooth and successful execution of the high-profile event.

To accommodate the arrival of high-level delegations, including ambassadors and foreign officials, the Pakistani government has implemented heightened security measures.

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar highlights Pakistan’s economic reforms, aims for G20 membership

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1728539159.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024