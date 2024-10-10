FO restricts diplomatic movements for SCO Summit in Islamabad

The (FO) has issued directives to foreign diplomats, restricting their mobility during the upcoming (SCO) summit, set to take place in Islamabad on October 15-16, 2024.

In an official letter, diplomats were informed of the guidelines, limiting their movements to the Red Zone and Diplomatic Enclave.

They are also required to adhere to a special traffic plan developed by Islamabad's traffic police for the summit.

The FO expressed its hope for full cooperation from diplomatic missions, aiming to ensure the smooth and successful execution of the high-profile event.

To accommodate the arrival of high-level delegations, including ambassadors and foreign officials, the Pakistani government has implemented heightened security measures.