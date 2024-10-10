From Glory to Goodbye: Rafael Nadal set to retire after historic 22-Slam career

, one of tennis' all-time greats, announced on Thursday that he will retire after the finals in November, closing the chapter on a storied career that saw him win 22 titles and forge iconic rivalries with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

In a heartfelt video posted on social media, the 38-year-old Spaniard reflected on the challenges of recent years and his decision to step away from professional tennis.

“I am retiring from professional tennis. The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially,” Nadal said. “It is a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make. But in this life, everything has a beginning and an end.”

With 92 career titles and $135 million in prize money, Nadal’s place in tennis history is secure. He dominated the French Open with a record 14 titles, won Wimbledon twice, and claimed four US Open crowns along with two Australian Open victories. Nadal's unprecedented success on clay saw him lose just four times in 116 matches at Roland Garros.

Nadal will end his career as part of Spain’s team, competing alongside Carlos Alcaraz in Malaga, where he hopes to secure a fifth triumph. “I am very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the and representing my country,” Nadal said. “I think I’ve come full circle.”

Since his breakthrough as a teenager in 2004, Nadal built an extraordinary legacy, becoming a five-time year-end world number one and spending 209 weeks as the top-ranked player. His fierce rivalry with Roger Federer, culminating in the legendary 2008 Wimbledon final, is regarded as one of the greatest ever, while his head-to-head battles with Novak Djokovic set the standard for modern tennis.

Nadal's competitive spirit and brutal-hitting style often came at a physical cost, with injuries marring the latter stages of his career. He last played earlier this year, losing in the doubles quarterfinals at the alongside Alcaraz.

Despite the injuries, his career-long commitment to excellence made him a dominant force in tennis for nearly two decades. Nadal exits the sport with a career Golden Slam, 22 titles, and a legacy that will inspire generations to come.