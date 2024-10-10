Gillespie confident Pakistan’s bowlers will bounce back in remaining days of first Test

Lahore - Pakistan’s bowling coach, Jason Gillespie, praised England’s batting display on day three of the first Test while expressing optimism that Pakistan’s bowlers will recover and make an impact in the remaining days of the match. Speaking at a press conference after the day’s play, Gillespie acknowledged England’s dominance with the bat, saying, “England played exceptionally well today, especially their batsmen. Credit is due for how they approached the innings.” He specifically praised Joe Root, who he had coached during his tenure at Yorkshire, noting, “I’ve seen Joe Root up close during my time with Yorkshire. He’s always striving to improve, and his work ethic is unmatched. He’s one of the best in the world, regardless of his performance record in Australia.” Despite England’s assertive batting, Gillespie emphasized that Pakistan’s bowlers had their moments. “We bowled well in phases, and our plan was to keep it tight and limit the boundaries,” he remarked. Commenting on the pitch, Gillespie admitted that it was favorable for batting but stressed that disciplined bowling could still produce results. “It’s definitely a good batting surface, but if we maintain discipline and bowl in the right areas, we can still turn things around,” he added. With England trailing by just 64 runs and seven wickets in hand, Gillespie remained hopeful for a Pakistan resurgence. “We’ll be aiming to take early wickets tomorrow morning and put the pressure back on England,” he said confidently.

JOE ROOT’S PERFORMANCE BOOSTS ENGLAND’S CONFIDENCE: DUCKETT

England opener Ben Duckett also lauded his teammate Joe Root for his crucial role in the match, emphasizing the positive impact Root’s brilliant innings has had on the team’s morale. In a press conference following day three of the Test, Duckett, who contributed a key 84-run knock, spoke highly of Root’s resilience, especially under challenging conditions. “It’s always an honor to share the dressing room with Joe. He’s been working just as hard as ever, and it was inspiring to watch him play with such determination,” Duckett said. Root, unbeaten on 176, has been the cornerstone of England’s response to Pakistan’s formidable first-innings total. Reflecting on his teammate’s ability to handle the intense heat in Multan, Duckett added, “The way Joe batted today, given the extreme conditions, was truly remarkable.” Duckett, who suffered a dislocated thumb during his innings, admitted that it was painful but managed to stay focused.

“It was quite painful when my thumb got dislocated, but in cricket, these things happen,” he shared.

When asked about Root’s mindset, Duckett highlighted that Root seemed more focused on the team’s needs than personal milestones. “I don’t think Joe was too concerned about personal records. He was enjoying his form and doing what was best for the team,” Duckett explained.

Reflecting on the state of the match, Duckett expressed relief that England had only lost one wicket by the end of day three. “Losing just one wicket was crucial for us. If we had lost three or four, we might have had to completely change our plans,” he concluded.