Glowing tribute paid to Hakim Said on death anniversary

KARACHI - The members of Hamdard Shura Karachi and young speakers of Hamdard Naunehal Assembly paid profound tributes to Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said for his accomplishments and national services during a joint session organized by Hamdard Foundation Pakistan (HFP) yesterday at The Arena, Bahria Town Tower, in remembrance of the martyrdom day “October 17” of Shaheed Hakim Said. They declared October 17 as a national day of mourning and reaffirmed their commitment to following the teachings of Shaheed Hakim Said. Ms Sadia Rahid, President – HFP, also attended the program. The title of the joint session was “The thoughts of Shaheed Hakim Said, the words of wisdom and the future architects”.

Speaker of Hamdard Shura, Gen (r) Moinuddin Haider, described Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said as a gift from Allah to the nation. He praised Shaheed Hakim Said for founding institutions that continue to serve the country in education and healthcare. He said “Shaheed Hakim Said believed in the importance of both education and training. He stands as a patriotic role model for the younger generation and embodied Eastern and Islamic values. His motto, “Love Pakistan, Build Pakistan,” should guide our national curriculum. His educational institutions are a testament to his vision, and Madinat al-Hikmah is the fulfillment of his dream—a city of knowledge that, inshallah, will play a vital role in Pakistan’s development.” Deputy Speaker Col (r) Mukhtar Ahmad Butt described Shaheed Hakim Said as an exceptional physician, researcher, patriotic intellectual, and a national saviour, whose loss is deeply felt. He called for observing Martyrdom Day as a national day of mourning. He said “Shaheed Hakim Said devoted his life to the education and training of children, often saying that if given authority over Pakistan, he would equip the entire nation with the jewel of knowledge. At a time when trust in the integrity of the ruling class is low and millions of children remain out of school, we are reminded of Shaheed Hakim Said, a symbol of national unity, honesty, and integrity. His selflessness and dedication serve as a role model. He was a staunch advocate for education and the training of children. Young people should draw inspiration from his life and work hard for personal and collective growth, while fostering unity and maintaining their health and fitness.” Prof. Dr. Hakim Abdul Hannan said “Although Hakim Said is no longer with us, the younger generation must remember that he was only a human being created by Allah.

His remarkable achievements and the respect he earned as a national figure stemmed from his willpower, sincerity, determination, and courage.” He also said “Shaheed Hakim Said possessed two exceptional qualities that distinguished him: a pursuit of perfection and sincerity in action. The pursuit of perfection means having the necessary knowledge and expertise in your profession to stand out among your peers. To excel in any field, you must work with integrity and focus, without fearing failure. Regardless of your profession, approach your work with honesty and a sense of responsibility. Cultivating these two qualities in your life will, inshallah, lead to success.”

Aamir Tauseen said that the younger generation should remember that Shaheed Hakim Said taught the importance of a love for books. He also said that those who study regularly tend to be more intelligent and wise. To foster a reading habit among the children of the country, Shaheed Hakim Said launched the monthly Hamdard Naunehal in 1953, which continues to enrich young minds even today.

Young speakers Nabiha Jamal, Naazish Khan, Ayesha Fawad, Ayesha Azeem, Syed Muhammad Shuja, Laiba and others while paying rich tribute to Shaheed Hakim Said stated that as a reformer, Hakim Said recognized that sustainable national progress can only be achieved by equipping young minds with access to modern sciences, essential technical skills, and building strong character to tackle future challenges. Responsible nations never forget their heroes; their words, thoughts, and missions and follow the footsteps of these of these great individuals. The sudden martyrdom of Shaheed Hakim Said left whole nation in shock. Even today, every one of us still fondly remember Quaid-e-Naunehal and his national services.

Members of Karachi Shura, including Prof. Dr. Shaheen Habib, Huma Baig, Musarat Akram, Rizwan Ahmed, Cdre (r) Sadeed Anwar Malik, and Justice (r) Zia Parvez, also shared their memories with Shaheed Hakim Said during the discussion.

Hamdard Pakistan COO Faisal Nadeem, HFP Director Syed Muhammad Arsalan, and Hamdard University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Syed Shabib-ul-Hassan were among the senior administrators and staff from various Hamdard-affiliated organizations and institutions that attended the event