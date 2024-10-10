Thursday, October 10, 2024
Gold price slumps by Rs3,000 per tola

October 10, 2024
ISLAMABAD  - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs3,000 and was sold at Rs271,700 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs274,700 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs2,572 to Rs232,939 from Rs235, 511 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs213,527 from Rs215, 885, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs3,050 and Rs2,614.88, respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $30 to $2,617 from $2,647, the Association reported.

