Google introduces blue checkmarks to identify trustworthy websites in search

Google is testing a new feature in its Search platform designed to help users easily recognize trustworthy websites. This update involves a blue checkmark that appears next to verified website links, indicating they are authentic and not fake. The aim is to boost user confidence when browsing online by providing a clear sign of genuine sites.

Some users have already spotted these blue checkmarks next to popular sites such as Microsoft, Meta, Epic Games, Apple, Amazon, and HP. This feature assists people in avoiding scams and misleading websites by highlighting trusted sources.

By implementing this verification system, Google seeks to create a safer and more reliable online browsing experience. With more verified websites, users can quickly identify which sites are genuine and navigate the web with reduced worry about fraud. This initiative also aligns with Google’s broader efforts to enhance trust in the information accessed online.