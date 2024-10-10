Thursday, October 10, 2024
Govt taking public-friendly initiatives to make Punjab prosperous: Minister

Our Staff Reporter
October 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA   -   Provincial Ushr and Zakat Minister Rana Munawar Ghous Khan on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was doing politics of hatred in the country. He said this in a ceremony organised by the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) in which local leaders, including Faisal Sheikh, Rana Irshad Advocate and Sheikh Abdul Haleem participated. The minister said the Punjab government, under the leadership of the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, was taking public-friendly initiatives to make the province prosperous and developed. He added that development projects were also underway. Munawar Ghous said he had made clear to officers to make sure transparency in providing Zakat to deserving people. All out efforts would be made to make PP-78 a developed one, he added.

Our Staff Reporter

