Harry Brook delighted to surpass father’s club record with triple century against Pakistan

England's rising star expressed his joy after surpassing his father's long-standing club record by scoring a magnificent triple-century against Pakistan in the first Test in Multan on Thursday.

Brook revealed that his father's top score of 210 in a club match for Burnley in 2001 had always been a personal benchmark. “My dad’s highest score was always the target,” said Brook. “I just wanted to get past his 210, and I’m happy to have finally done it.”

The English batter had previously fallen short of eclipsing his father’s record, coming close with an innings of 186 against New Zealand in Wellington last year. “I’ve mentioned it before, and I’m just relieved to have gone past his score.”

Reflecting on his innings, Brook expressed satisfaction not just for his achievement but for contributing to England’s dominant position in the match. “I’m honestly lost for words,” he said. “I’m just thrilled that we’ve put ourselves in a strong position to win the game tomorrow. It’s an incredible feeling.”

The triple-centurion also praised his batting partner, Joe Root, for making the innings even more special. “It was a pleasure batting with Rooty,” he said. “We discussed the game plan after lunch, aiming to accelerate and build a commanding lead. Watching him at the other end makes you feel at ease – he makes the game look so simple, playing the ball so late and making even fast deliveries look slow,” Brook added.