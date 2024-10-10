Heavy to light rain lashes parts of Karachi

KARACHI - Heavy and light rain lashed several suburban areas of Karachi today, the meteorological department said. The Met Office said that heavy and light rain lashed several suburban of the city including Bahria Town and Kathore. The city will receive more rain during the next few hours, the department predicted.

Meanwhile, the hot weather conditions continue in the city, about which the Meteorological Department said that the current spell of heat may last for five days. Heat intensity is increasing due to high air pressure in the lower atmosphere, the weather department said.