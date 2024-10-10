Thursday, October 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Heavy to light rain lashes parts of Karachi

Our Staff Reporter
October 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  Heavy and light rain lashed several suburban areas of Karachi today, the meteorological department said. The Met Office said that heavy and light rain lashed several suburban of the city including Bahria Town and Kathore. The city will receive more rain during the next few hours, the department predicted.

Meanwhile, the hot weather conditions continue in the city, about which the Meteorological Department said that the current spell of heat may last for five days. Heat intensity is increasing due to high air pressure in the lower atmosphere, the weather department said.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1728456007.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024