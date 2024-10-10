Thursday, October 10, 2024
Human Development Foundation Partners with PIRS to Celebrate World Sight Day

October 10, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The Human Development Foundation (HDF), in collaboration with the Pakistan Institute of Rehabilitation Sciences (PIRS), hosted a seminar on World Sight Day to promote awareness about eye health. The event underscored the critical need for vision care, especially among children, aligning with this year’s theme: “Children, Love Your Eyes.”

The initiative highlights the importance of regular eye check-ups, protective eyewear, and healthy habits to prevent vision problems among the younger population. HDF’s Nazar 2020 initiative, launched in partnership with the late Pakistani-American philanthropist Saqlain Khan, aims to enhance the quality of life and education for children by improving vision care in schools across Pakistan. Miss Alia Khan, wife of Saqlain Khan, expressed her commitment to continuing this vital work, stating, “This initiative is not just a project; it’s a lifeline transforming the lives of students.” She emphasized the fulfillment that comes from giving back to the community.

The seminar featured insightful presentations from leading experts in eye health. Medical students from ISRA University participated, gaining valuable knowledge about common eye conditions, preventive measures, and the significance of regular eye check-ups.

Professor Innayatullah, Head of Ophthalmology at PIMS Hospital, spoke on the critical role of eye health, stating, “Many children in vulnerable communities lack awareness and access to vision care, which impacts their social, psychological, and emotional well-being.” Miss Samman Islam, CEO of HDF, added, “We as a society label kids as failures if they are unable to perform well in school due to a disability.” She highlighted HDF’s School Health Screening Program, which provides free eye screenings and spectacles to ensure better learning outcomes for students.

World Sight Day is observed annually on the second Thursday of October, aiming to raise awareness about avoidable blindness and vision impairment, and emphasizing the importance of accessible eye care services worldwide.

