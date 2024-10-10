IESCO operation against defaulters in full swing

ISLAMABAD - Outstanding dues recovery campaign is going on in full force in all the operation circles of IESCO.

Chief Executive IESCO Muhammad Naeem Jan while giving details said that IESCO recovery teams have performed well and ensured the recovery of outstanding dues of more than Rs 4.60 billion from 168 thousand defaulters. He said that due to non-payment of outstanding dues, transformers and meters of various consumers have been disconnected.

In light of Government of Pakistan and Ministry of Energy instructions, IESCO recovery teams have full support of police and other law enforcement agencies