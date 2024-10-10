IHC issues notices to Secretary Interior, CDA in petition against sealing of KP House

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday issued notices to Secretary Interior and Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a petition against sealing of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House (KP House).

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition moved by Government of KP through its Secretary Administration and challenged the act of sealing of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House (KP House) by Capital Development Authority.

During the hearing, Sardar Khurram Latif Khosa counsel for the petitioner contended that without any justification or basis, KP House was sealed and there are families residing there and even the belongings of people are there.

In response to the query of the Court, it was contended that land was leased out to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 21.06.1973 for a period of 33-years, which lease was extended for two subsequent terms on such terms and conditions as settled. After hearing the arguments, the IHC bench issued notice to the respondents for Thursday (today). It added that the service upon respondents shall be effected through special messenger as well as telephonically and through e-mail at the expense of the petitioner. The IHC Chief Justice also directed that Director Building Control, CDA shall appear in person on the next hearing.

In this matter, the KP government moved a petition before the the IHC against the sealing of the KP House and cited the federal secretaries of law and interior, Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and CDA as respondents in the petition.

Moreover, the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad police and the CDA’s Director Building Control were also been nominated as the respondents.

The KP government requested in the petition that the court may declare the sealing of KP House and the confiscation of government vehicles as illegal. The petition also sought an immediate order to de-seal the KP House.