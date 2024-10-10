IHC orders to de-seal KP House

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the authorities to de-seal the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House in Islamabad.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, through its Secretary of Administration, had filed a petition challenging the sealing of the KP House. The petition requested that the premises be reopened until a final verdict is reached in the case.

The petitioner argued that sealing KP House, which belongs to the provincial government, was unlawful. Additionally, they claimed that confiscating official vehicles after sealing the property was also illegal.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq presided over the hearing and, after considering the initial arguments, ordered the de-sealing of KP House.

It is worth mentioning that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had earlier sealed several blocks of the KP House in Islamabad. The operation was led by Special Magistrate Sardar Muhammad Asif, during which blocks A and B were sealed, while block C remained unsealed as families were residing there.

The CDA had sealed the rooms constructed for guests at the KP House due to alleged "violation of rules."