IHC summons CDA official over sealing KP House

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to respondents including Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a case against sealing of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad.

The court directed Director Building and Control in person tomorrow to answer regarding the matter. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the case, remarked that this lease was granted for 33 years and it is extendable. The court would pass an order into the matter, he said. During hearing, the counsel for KP government Khurram Latif Khosa pleaded that the KP house was sealed without being given a prior notice. He prayed the court to declare the move as illegal and issue directives for de-sealing the property. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur announced on Wednesday that a committee has been formed to estimate the damages to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad.

The chief minister indicated that consultations regarding legal action besides formulation of a strategy would be undertaken.

Addressing the KP cabinet meeting here, the chief minister emphasized that there would be no compromise on constitutional rights and the provincial autonomy granted under the 18th Amendment.

He described the incidents during the PTI protests and at the KP House in Islamabad as intolerable.

Deploring the police raids and damages of property at the KP House, the CM alleged that police officers and Rescue 1122 officials, along with rescue equipment, were unlawfully detained.

He vowed to take strict action against the Islamabad police and administration if any torture against them was proven.

As the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he stated that the necessary security personnel and equipment would accompany him wherever he goes.