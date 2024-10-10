Innovation key to unlocking Pakistan’s handmade carpets potential: TDAP CE

LAHORE - Zubair Motiwala, chief executive of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), has emphasised the significance of innovation in boosting exports of Pakistan’s iconic handmade carpets. These intricately crafted masterpieces embody the country’s rich cultural heritage, but current export figures of $59 million fall short of their potential.

He underscored the industry’s vast untapped potential, pledging comprehensive support to propel growth. By embracing innovation and sustainable production methods, Pakistan can increase its share in the global market. He emphasized the significance of innovation in Pakistan’s hand-woven carpet industry during his speech at the international conference following the inauguration of the 40th World Exhibition of Hand-Woven Carpets held at a local hotel. The World Exhibition of Hand-Woven Carpets, organized by the Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA), brings local manufacturers and exporters to showcase Pakistan’s finest handmade carpets. The event aims to promote the industry, increase exports, and highlight Pakistan’s soft image globally.

On this occasion, Pattern Chief Abdul Latif Malik, Chairman Pakistan Carpet Association Mian Atiqur Rehman, Chairman Exhibition Committee Usman Ashraf, Senior Vice Chairman Zahid Nazir , Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed, Chairperson Carpet Training Institute Ijazur Rehman, Major (Rtd) Akhtar Nazir, Saeed Khan, Shahid Hassan Sheikh, Member Executive Committee Umair Usman, Saadur Rehman, Faisal Saeed Khan and a large number of foreign buyers were also present. As many as 65 stalls have been set up in the three-day international exhibition in which a large number of foreign buyers from 30 countries are participating. Chief Executive TADAP Zubair Motiwala visited the stalls at the exhibition and appreciated the quality and ornate designs of the handmade carpets. Zubair Motiwala said that he is aware of the internal and external problems faced by the handmade carpets industry since the production of handmade carpets is not easy, it is a highly specialized sector. He said that this industry has to move towards innovation with the changing times, be aware of new trends and designs in manufacturing, aggressive marketing along with innovation is needed. “This industry is not only a source of valuable foreign exchange for Pakistan, but also provides employment opportunities to people on a large scale, this industry should focus on the preparation of skilled labor,” he added.

He said that I will highlight the issues regarding SROs and tariffs in front of the concerned departments, TDAP is providing all kinds of cooperation with you and this process will continue in the future. He said that manufacturers and exporters must participate in international exhibitions. Next year, single country exhibitions are being organized in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, in which the representatives of this industry must participate. Such events are the best means of effective marketing at the global level.

In the panel discussion on the occasion of the International Conference, the problems faced by the manufacturers, exporters and foreign buyers related to the handwoven carpets industry, their solutions, new ideas, innovation, internal and external challenges, shortage of skilled labor and other issues were discussed in detail and presented their suggestions.

The panelists said that for the industry to survive, it has to move to the next generation and embrace new techniques through innovation, requiring effective global marketing and keeping in view the interest of foreign buyers to collaborate with international designers for new trends. It was further said that opportunities to participate in international exhibitions should be available with an unique business plan.