Hillary Rodham Clinton released her book, “It takes a Village: And Other Lessons Children Teach Us”, in 1996, about how to make a good environment for children to grow up in. The First Lady’s book drew a lot of positive attention, and it has come in a couple of more additions later. Everybody agrees that we learn from many people in childhood, adolescence and also later in life, and that peer-learning is essential. We must remember that it is important to have a good network around us, including family, friends, neighbours, and acquaintances. They can look after us and we can also look them, tightly or more loosely; it helps us develop a feeling belonging and community, without which we may be quite lost, and risk going astray in childhood and more so as we come of age – indeed in sad countries such as Israel and Palestine, and earlier very much so, in South Africa, and always, in places with big economic inequalities.

Since Hillary Clinton’s husband, President Bill Clinton, was said to have some sidesteps from time to time, people joked about that it takes more than a village to keep an eye on him and make him toe the line. Let that be as it may, but also adults live better and do better if they have a network around them which is positive and concerned, not quite controlling, often perhaps rather the opposite, encouraging unique and clever people to do their best. Yes, we all need support to succeed and be as good as possible.

Children and adolescents must grow up with close community involvement, even adults need that. I always get surprised and saddened every time someone reminds me that in many European cities people don’t know who their neighbours are, even if they live in the same block of flats and use the same stairs or lift. Usually a bit better if people live in row houses or bungalows, and indeed if they have a dog and stroll in the same park, or, if they have children about the same age who are into football, cricket or other sports, or play some music instrument, go to the library or bookshop, or do other things, yes, even just buying some quick food at the nearest street kitchen. Well, nowadays, that is if people don’t instead send a mobile message for takeaway food.

In earlier days, just a few decades ago, people had to walk about a bit more, go to the post office, the bank, and perhaps go out to buy a newspaper or magazine. Alas, such things are less needed and we can do things online and get information as well as entertainment on or digital devices. We even don’t need to leave the home to buy new clothes and other things, never mind, though, that much of what we buy that way, we return and ask for a different sizes or colours. I wonder if this new, individualistic world will last. I doubt it since it is quite time consuming, too, not faster and easier, as we may think. Besides, and that is my main focus today, it hinders the casual and friendly contact with neighbours and others in our residential areas, and developing life-long bonds and relationships at school and more.

True, all this it is better in Pakistan and other developing countries, but it is also changing here, and everyone becomes more preoccupied with their own lives in difficult economic situations. In some cases, the closer family relations become too controlling and not the support it should be. People everywhere should look to develop better local communities, and sometimes we can look back at how things were some decades ago and learn from that. In the West, I believe they go too far in institutionalizing everything, demanding highly trained staff to handle things that family members did as well before. Everyday life and communities with care taking facilities must not become institutions, be they run by government or private providers. They must be more informal and ideal and be part of what makes life meaningful to us all. Public money can be channelled through CBOs and other organizations, such as churches, mosques, professional and vocational organizations, sports clubs, and various types of cultural organizations. But we must watch out for making them so that the users become clients, not just members.

Every year on 10 October, the World Mental Health Day is observed, coordinated by the World Health Organization. This year, it was advised that attention be draw especially to aspects related to employment and mental health. Good work environments are important for good mental and physical health, and a lot can be done to improve the situations. Employers have great responsibilities here. Also, the labour unions and various staff associations must be allowed to do their work, and they must become more active in future.

In institutionalized education, notably in schools, colleges and universities, more emphasis must be given to students learning to look after their own physical and mental health and that of spouses, children and other close family members. There are many simple things that we can all do to live healthier lives, including more physical exercise, but not necessarily competitive sports. It is puzzling that schools don’t give more focus to mental health issues when we know that at least a quarter of all of us at some stages in life get challenges that require psychological-medical or psychological-social help. In addition, everyone experiences other milder or manageable issues, related to our daily life, work, or other things. We should know more about how to handle it and look after ourselves and others when needed.

It is important to stress that educational institutions have a greater responsibility in mental health than they shoulder today. It ought to be a key aspect of the role and tasks of educational institutions. Furthermore, community organizations, CBOs and NGOs should also be more involved. There are already some, perhaps especially regarding women’s health issues and such related to the elderly. We have a tendency to say that such things should be dealt with by professional medical institutions. Good and well when that is needed, and also to seek advice and received specialist treatment. However, many things can be dealt with by ordinary people, and people with training as nurses and social workers, and simply kind-hearted people. We must not take away the possibility from people to do good; we should encourage and welcome it.

The title of Hillary Clinton’s book, “It Takes a Village”, is so good because it draws attention to everyone’s responsibility to look after others around us, and ourselves. In future we must give more space to common sense and everybody’s importance in looking after own well-being and the life and being of people around us. To help others give meaning and purpose to our lives. And we must also know when to seek advice from others, amateurs and professionals. As an academic myself, I believe in expertise, but I also believe in common sense and the importance of local neighbourhoods and communities. We must rediscover the ordinary. In many ways, it is the ordinary and everyday things that are most important. True, religious and social organizations, labour unions and also political parties and other organizations are important, yet, in the end, it is each of us that must contribute to creating the good village and community, the good home and work place.

Atle Hetland

The writer is a senior Norwegian social scientist with experience from university, diplomacy and development aid. He can be reached at atlehetland@yahoo.com