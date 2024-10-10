Thursday, October 10, 2024
IUB stands among top 801 universities of world

October 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR  -  Times Higher Education, an international university ranking organisation, has released the World University Rankings for the year 2025. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has been included among the first 801 universities globally and among the top 10 universities nationally. Director Quality Enhancement Cell, IUB, Prof Dr Muhammad Asadullah Madani said that among the total of 2,092 universities included in the global ranking, the Islamia University had been included in the list of 801-1,000 universities in the world. In Pakistan, 47 universities were included in the ranking at the national level and the Islamia University was included in the first 10 universities. Dr Asadullah Madani congratulated teachers and students. Academic circles praised the Islamia University’s remarkable improvement in global and national level ranking and termed it as auspicious for social, educational and economic development of the region.

