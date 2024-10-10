Thursday, October 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Japan PM calls snap election to ‘create a new Japan’

Japan PM calls snap election to ‘create a new Japan’
NEWS WIRE
October 10, 2024
Newspaper, International

TOKYO   -  Japan’s new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba dissolved parliament on Wednesday, saying that an election this month was a chance to “create a new Japan” by revitalising rural regions. Ishiba’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior coalition partner are almost certain to be re-elected on October 27, with the premier banking on his popularity and a fragmented opposition to secure a majority.

At a press conference, he said that beefing up spending on poorer regions hit by Japan’s demographic crisis was not just a rehashing of old ideas.

“This is an attempt to create a new Japan that will drastically change the nature of Japanese society. In order to boldly carry out this major change, we need the confidence of the people,” he said. The LDP has governed Japan almost uninterrupted for decades, albeit with frequent leader changes.

Bank Alfalah partners with Cancer Foundation Hospital to support patients

But Ishiba, named prime minister just last week, wants to shore up his mandate to push through policies that include more spending on defence.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1728456007.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024