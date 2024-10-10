Kapp’s blitz gives South Africa thumping victory over Scotland

DUBAI - Marizanne Kapp’s blistering 43-run knock, followed by a combined bowling effort led South Africa to a statement 80-run victory over Scotland in the 11th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Chasing a daunting 167-run target, Scotland’s batting unit struggled against South Africa’s disciplined bowling attack and were eventually bundled out on a meagre 86 in 17.5 overs. Middle-order batter Ailsa Lister and all-rounder Katherine Fraser were the only two Scottish batters to amass double figures, scoring 12 and 14, respectively. Nonkululeko Mlaba led the bowling charge for South Africa with three wickets, followed by Nadine de Klerk and Chloe Tryon, who bagged two each. Annerie Dercksen, Sune Luus and AyabongaKhaka, on the other hand, shared three wickets between them. South Africa opted to bat first and got off to a flying start with a 64-run opening stand between captain Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits. Katherine Fraser removed Wolvaardt after she had scored 40 runs from 27 balls with the help of five boundaries and one six. Anneke Bosch could only add 11 runs to the total before falling prey to Darcey Carter. Tazmin Brits held on to the other end and pushed the team’s total to 119 with her 35-ball 43, laced with five boundaries and one six. Marizanne Kapp also played a 43-run knock but conceded only 24 balls which featured six boundaries before falling in the 18th over. Sune Luus added valuable 18* runs in the final overs to help South Africa finish at 166/5 in their allocated 20 overs. For Scotland, Fraser, Carter, Rachel Slater, Kathryn Bryce and Olivia Bell claimed one wicket each.