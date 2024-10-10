‘Killer’ arrested through Interpol

Thursday, October 10, 2024
October 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  Tarkhani police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) through Interpol after 10 years of a murder incident. A police spokesperson said here on Wednesday that accused Ejaz Asghar of Chak No 217-GB had allegedly killed his rival Habibullah in 2014 and escaped aboard. The police, after 10 years of the incident, succeeded in arresting the accused from Saudi Arabia through Interpol. The accused was sent behind bars while further investigation was under progress, the spokesperson added.

