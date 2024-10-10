KP governor to attend 'Grand Jirga' on KP Gandapur's invitation

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has extended an invitation to KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for a 'Grand Jirga,' which the Governor has accepted.

In response, Governor Kundi has postponed all of his engagements in Islamabad and is en route to Peshawar to participate in the event.

The Grand Jirga, hosted by CM Gandapur at the Chief Minister's House in Peshawar, will also see the participation of Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi. The meeting is set to address the political and security challenges facing the province.

In addition to the key government officials, the gathering will be attended by members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, leaders of various political parties, and tribal elders. The primary objective of the jirga is to deliberate on the current political and security landscape in KP and forge a collective action plan moving forward.