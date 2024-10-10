Thursday, October 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

KP governor to attend 'Grand Jirga' on KP Gandapur's invitation

KP governor to attend 'Grand Jirga' on KP Gandapur's invitation
Web Desk
1:59 PM | October 10, 2024
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has extended an invitation to KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for a 'Grand Jirga,' which the Governor has accepted.

In response, Governor Kundi has postponed all of his engagements in Islamabad and is en route to Peshawar to participate in the event.

The Grand Jirga, hosted by CM Gandapur at the Chief Minister's House in Peshawar, will also see the participation of Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi. The meeting is set to address the political and security challenges facing the province.

In addition to the key government officials, the gathering will be attended by members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, leaders of various political parties, and tribal elders. The primary objective of the jirga is to deliberate on the current political and security landscape in KP and forge a collective action plan moving forward.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1728539159.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024