KP govt approves amends to Police Act-2017

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has passed amendments to the Police Act-2017, reducing the authority of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) over key decisions such as senior police appointments and transfers.

The move is being viewed as an attempt to politicise the police force of the province, as it will render the IGP powerless and also adversely affect merit in the force.

In a provincial cabinet meeting, the changes were approved and are set to be presented to the KP Assembly. These amendments roll back powers granted to the IGP during Pervaiz Khattak’s government in 2017. Under the new legislation, the authority to appoint and transfer senior officers—including district police officers (DPOs), regional police officers (RPOs), additional IGs, and DIGs—will now reside with the chief minister.

The chief minister will also have the power to oversee disciplinary actions against senior police officials. This centralisation of power within the chief minister's office is expected to alter the internal dynamics of the police force.

In addition to the Police Act amendments, the KP cabinet addressed a 16-point agenda, including the establishment of the Provincial Zakat Council, amendments to the Arms License Act, revisions to the Appointment of Law Officers Act, updates to the KP Assembly Secretariat Act, prison food supply regulations, and the approval of five energy projects.

A senior official, having served in the police force in the past, told The Nation on condition of anonymity that the concentration of power in the office of the chief minister will embolden the officers having political connections in the PTI that rules Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“This may also lead to postings of rankers in key positions since such officers mostly obey the government authorities on every issue, whether legal or illegal, while CSPs are mostly under the influence of the federal government. Rankers suit the provincial government the most,” he added.

He further stated that the move would also lead to politically motivated appointments in the police force and may also lead to corruption, while the performance of the police force may dwindle as there might be little accountability in the force under political influence.

Another official source said that a complaint cell has been established under the CM office, and it would receive complaints against police officers. "The problem is that if a thief or drug peddler files a complaint against police officers, the officers would suffer in inquiries on false charges, and as a result, policing will be adversely affected in the province,” he added.

Also, he said that with the transfer of powers from the police chief to the CM office, the police officers will now look to the chief minister, MPAs, and MNAs for their transfers and resolution of any complaints.