Thursday, October 10, 2024
KP LG bye-polls to be held on Oct 20

Staff Reporter
October 10, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -   The bye-elections for local bodies in Peshawar (KPK) are scheduled to be held on October 20, as all necessary arrangements have been made in this regard. According to the schedule, the bye-polls will take place on vacant seats of 55 village and neighbourhood councils across various districts. The elections will be held for 39 general seats, 6 women seats, 4 labor and farmer seats, and 7 youth seats. According to the top election body, the elections will take place in 18 districts, including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber and Swabi.

