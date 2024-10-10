KU confers honorary doctorate degree on Dr Zakir Naik

The University of Karachi has conferred an honorary doctorate degree (honoris causa) upon esteemed Islamic scholar and speaker Dr. .

The degree was awarded by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, also the university’s chancellor, in recognition of Dr. Naik’s contributions to Islam.

Dr. Naik, a state guest in Pakistan, is visiting the country at the government’s invitation. During his stay until October 28, he will address public gatherings in multiple cities, including Lahore and Islamabad. The scholar has already met senior government officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and addressed a gathering in Karachi.

Governor Tessori praised Dr. Naik’s participation in debates on Islamic topics, expressing hope for his continued dedication to preaching Islam. The convocation ceremony was attended by consul generals, the Sindh Higher Education Commission chairman, university officials, and faculty members.

The honorary degree was approved by the University of Karachi’s Syndicate, recognising Dr. Naik’s services to Islam.