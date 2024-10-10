Thursday, October 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

KU confers honorary doctorate degree on Dr Zakir Naik

KU confers honorary doctorate degree on Dr Zakir Naik
Web Desk
12:20 PM | October 10, 2024
Regional, Karachi, National

The University of Karachi has conferred an honorary doctorate degree (honoris causa) upon esteemed Islamic scholar and speaker Dr. Zakir Naik.

The degree was awarded by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, also the university’s chancellor, in recognition of Dr. Naik’s contributions to Islam.

Dr. Naik, a state guest in Pakistan, is visiting the country at the government’s invitation. During his stay until October 28, he will address public gatherings in multiple cities, including Lahore and Islamabad. The scholar has already met senior government officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and addressed a gathering in Karachi.

Governor Tessori praised Dr. Naik’s participation in debates on Islamic topics, expressing hope for his continued dedication to preaching Islam. The convocation ceremony was attended by consul generals, the Sindh Higher Education Commission chairman, university officials, and faculty members.

JUI-F denies breakthrough on constitutional amendments, urges broad consensus

The honorary degree was approved by the University of Karachi’s Syndicate, recognising Dr. Naik’s services to Islam.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1728539159.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024