LDA seals 58 properties in Lahore

LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday sealed 58 properties on illegal constructions and commercial properties failing to pay required fees. Under the directives of LDA Director General Tahir Farooq, the Town Planning Wing has intensified operations in Gulberg, Multan Road, and Gulshan Ravi, sealing 58 properties due to non-payment of commercial fees. Director Town Planning Zone Three reported sealing 24 properties in Gulberg, while Director Town Planning Zone Two sealed 19 properties on Multan Road. Additionally, Director Town Planning Zone One sealed 15 properties in Gulshan Ravi. The properties include a private bank, wedding halls, stores, pharmacies, offices, oil stores, electronic shops, dental clinics, restaurants, and more. The operations were carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner One, Asad ul Zaman, following multiple notices issued to the properties prior to the action.

Temporary stops for Jaffer, Rehman Baba trains at Samma Satta

The Pakistan Railways administration has granted permission for Jaffer Express (39-Up, 40-Dn), operating between Quetta and Peshawar, and Rehman Baba Express (47-Up, 48-Dn), running between Karachi Cantt and Peshawar Cantt, to make a two-minute stop at Samma Satta railway station in a move aimed at enhancing public convenience

According to the PR spokesperson on Wednesday, this facility will be available to passengers on a temporary basis for a period of three months.

The decision has been implemented immediately, providing greater ease and flexibility for travelers along these routes.