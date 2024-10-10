Lebanese death toll from Israeli assault since last October hits 2,141

The Lebanese Health Ministry said Wednesday that the death toll from Israeli attacks has risen to 2,141, with 10,099 injured since Oct. 8, 2023.

It said 22 people were killed and 80 injured in the last 24 hours.

Israel has mounted massive airstrikes across Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets since Sept. 23 that have killed more than 1,323 people and injured nearly 3,700.​​​​​​​

The aerial campaign is an escalation of the year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Tel Aviv’s brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 42,000 people, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack last year.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel’s relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching a ground invasion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.