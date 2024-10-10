Legal Aid Society hosts “Mela on Women’s Rights in Marriage”

KARACHI - The Legal Aid Society, in collaboration with the United Nations Democratic Endowment Fund (UNDEF), Tehrik-e-Niswan, and Bond Advertising, hosted the “Mela on Women’s Rights in Marriage”, a unique and interactive event designed to raise awareness about women’s legal rights in marriage. The event blended cultural traditions with critical legal education, engaging participants through interactive segments that emphasized the significance of understanding Nikahnama clauses, haqmeher, dowry, and other legal protections for women. One of the key issues discussed at the event is the often-overlooked potential of the Nikahnama as a tool for protecting women’s rights. Despite its role as a binding marriage contract, crucial clauses that safeguard women’s autonomy - such as those related to the bride’s haqmeher, the delegated right of divorce, and special conditions - are frequently left blank or crossed out. An empirical study conducted by the Legal Aid Society in 2023 revealed that in 90% of the Nikahnamas reviewed from Sindh, these vital clauses remained unfulfilled, raising concerns about the systematic exclusion of safeguards for women. The event reflected the spirit of a South Asian wedding, and was attended by government stakeholders, civil society organizations, and women’s rights advocates. The Chief Guest,Shaheena Sher Ali, Minister, Women Development Department, Government of Sindh, delivered the keynote address, stating, “We need awareness and need to counsel people regarding their rights and responsibilities, especially in the case of the nikahnama and one’s marriage. A man is never blamed for the dissolution of a marriage, meanwhile the blame is always put on the women. Why do we, as women, do not get our rights? I want that we keep doing sessions like this, until we ensure that every nikahnama is filled completely. Both the bride and groom have the full right to read their nikahnama and fill it accordingly. NADRA should be involved in the process of registering a nikahnama. We need to work towards a policy that no marriage certificates are issued until a nikahnama is fully filled out.”