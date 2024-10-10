Local Wisdom for DRR

As climate change worsens, floods in Pakistan, especially in Sindh, now occur every three years instead of once a decade. Communities are facing frequent natural disasters, from droughts to heavy rains and lightning strikes. To mitigate these risks, we must adopt Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) strategies and anticipatory actions, learning from countries that have successfully used local wisdom and resources.

In rural Pakistan, particularly in Sindh’s desert and irrigated areas, traditional practices can help communities adapt. Methods like rainwater harvesting and building mud houses have long helped locals manage water shortages and withstand extreme weather. For example, villagers construct ponds (“Tobas”) to store rainwater for drinking and farming. These age-old techniques must now be integrated into formal government strategies to enhance resilience.

Government investment is crucial to scaling up these local solutions. Supporting traditional farming methods and introducing new crop varieties could significantly boost agricultural resilience. Early warning systems should also be improved to provide timely alerts for floods, droughts, and heatwaves. Organizations like SPO and CESVI are already training locals in contingency planning, and technology like mobile apps could enhance these efforts.

Collaboration among governments, NGOs, and local communities is vital. Women and youth, in particular, play a critical role in disaster preparedness and response. Empowering women through digital knowledge on disaster management will further strengthen community resilience. Private sector investments in infrastructure, insurance schemes, and climate-smart technologies can also help cushion the financial impact of disasters.

Deputy Commissioners (DCs), who lead district disaster management, must work closely with local leaders, especially women, to create localized adaptation plans. NGOs like CESVI and SPO have developed Local Adaptation Plans, which are helping rural communities prepare for future disasters. Drawing from past experiences, such as the 2010 and 2022 Sindh floods and recent heatwaves, these plans should address region-specific vulnerabilities.

Women’s involvement in DRR is crucial. Their knowledge of household management and natural resource preservation makes them key actors during crises. Empowering them with leadership roles will ensure that DRR strategies are more inclusive and effective.

In neighbouring countries, women-led initiatives have proven successful. For instance, in Gujarat and Kerala, women have developed flood management techniques and early warning systems, helping to protect their communities. Pakistan can learn from these examples by merging local wisdom with scientific innovations and government support.

In moving forward to build resilience through anticipatory action, we really need to adapt local wisdom, knowledge, and resources to reduce the impact of future disasters. It is essential to merge local knowledge with scientific innovations and governmental support. Anticipatory action, which involves taking preemptive steps before a disaster strikes, can prevent the worst outcomes. By analyzing historical data and strengthening early warning systems, communities—especially women—can take precautionary measures, such as relocating livestock, securing food and water supplies, and reinforcing homes before any disaster occurs.

The Government of Sindh, through PDMAs and DDMA, must prioritize investments in local adaptation plans, ensuring that communities are equipped with the resources and knowledge needed to cope with disasters. Engaging women in leadership roles, enhancing collaboration between stakeholders, and improving the infrastructure for early warning systems will help build a future where communities are not only prepared but also empowered to tackle climate change. Disaster Risk Reduction and anticipatory action need to be integrated into all levels of planning, from local to national.

Shewa Ram Suthar

The writer is based in Umerkot. He has more than 14 years of experience in the development sector. He can be reached atshewaram@live.com