Man awarded life imprisonment for rape of 6-year-old girl in Jhelum

GUJAR KHAN - A sessions court in Jhelum has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the rape of a six-year-old girl. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Jhelum, Muhammad Saeed Rafique, has delivered a verdict in the case against Gulab Khan, who was found guilty of raping a minor girl. The judge has sentenced Khan to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 200,000, along with Rs. 300,000 in damages to the victim’s family. District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum, Nasir Mahmood Bajwa, said that a case had been registered following a complaint from the victim’s father at the Mangla Police Station in Dina. The accused had been apprehended under Section 376iii of the Pakistan Penal Code. DPO Bajwa commended the hard work of the police’s investigation and legal teams, announcing plans to distribute appreciation certificates and cash prizes in recognition of their efforts.

He underscored the unacceptability of violence against women and children, stating that stringent measures would be implemented against the offenders.