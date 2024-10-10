NAB recovers Rs160m in corruption case against Parvez Elahi, others

Lahore - Deputy Chairman NAB Sohail Nasir handed over a cheque worth Rs36.8 million to Additional Secretary Finance Abdul Samad, a representative of Punjab government in presence of NAB’s Lahore chapter Director General Amjad Majeed Aulakh.

The amount was recovered from accused in corruption references. The reference (No 06/2023) filed against former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others (C&W Dept officials), pertaining to alleged corruption in different construction contracts in which NAB Lahore has, so far, recovered more than Rs160 million from different accused involved in the matter.

On the occasion, Deputy Chairman NAB Sohail Nasir said Bureau’s primary objective was to recover national wealth from corrupt elements. He praised NAB Lahore’s performance under the supervision of NAB DG Amjad Majeed Aulakh by highlighting the regional Bureau’s significant recoveries worth billions of rupees and disbursements of same during this year. The deputy chairman also credited NAB Chairman Lt-Gen. (R) Nazir Ahmed’s vision for establishing the Accountability Facilitation Cell (AFC) to address concerns of parliamentarians and the business community. He noted that AFC’s scope has been expanded to include the national and provincial assemblies and the Bureaucracy, as well. The deputy chairman emphasised that NAB chairman’s people-friendly initiatives, including monthly open courts presided over by Regional DGs, had bolstered public trust in NAB.