Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal discuss constitutional amendments in Islamabad meeting

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have reached a consensus on pursuing constitutional amendments during a meeting held at Punjab House in Islamabad on Thursday.

Upon Bilawal's arrival, the former prime minister welcomed him as they engaged in discussions regarding the country's political landscape, focusing on judicial reforms.

The timeline for presenting these amendments in parliament will be established after further consultations with other political parties.

The meeting also included PML-N leaders Marriyum Aurangzeb, Rana Sanaullah, Pervaiz Rashid, Irfan Siddiqui, and Ahsan Iqbal, while the PPP delegation comprised Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Khursheed Shah, Murtaza Wahab, Naveed Qamar, and Palwasha Khan.

