New FPSC Chairman takes oath of office

ISLAMABAD - Lt Gen (Retd) Akhtar Nawaz Satti took oath as Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Chairman on Wednesday.

President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to the newly appointed chairman at a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Notables including senior government officials attended the ceremony.

The federal government had appointed Satti as the new chairman of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) in the first week of September. Following the approval of President Asif Ali Zardari on the recommendation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Establishment Division had issued a notification in this context.

Satti has served as Corps Commander Multan as well as the Chairman National Disaster Management Authority.

The FPSC chairman post has been vacant since August 2023, delaying the Central Selection Board’s meetings.

Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) is a constitutional body established under Article 242 of the Constitution of Pakistan 1973. In order to fulfil the purpose of the Commission, FPSC Function Rules 1978 have also been formulated.

Functions of the FPSC are enumerated under section 7 of the Ordinance which are primarily to conduct tests and examination for recruitment of persons to all public services, the civil services of the Federation and civil posts in connection with the affairs of the Federation in basic pay scales 16 and above or equivalent.

The functions also involve advice to the President on matters relating to qualification and method of recruitment and principles to be followed in making initial appointment to the said post.