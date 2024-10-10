Thursday, October 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Notorious drug dealer arrested in Hafizabad

Staff Reporter
October 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

HAFIZABAD  -  A notorious drug dealer was arrested by the Vaniki Tarar police station under the leadership of DPO Faisal Gulzar in Hafizabad on Wednesday. According to a police spokesperson, Amir Muawiya son of Muhammad Anwar was apprehended besides recovering 12 packets containing a total of 12,000 grams of hashish. The arrest took place in the Papli area of Tarar. DPO Faisal Gulzar stated, “Police are committed to making Hafizabad district drug-free and are conducting operations against drug dealers at all police stations in the area.” He praised the efforts of SHO Vaniki Tarar and DSP Sadr Circle for their dedication in combating drug-related activities and urged them to continue their efforts.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1728456007.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024