Oil products worth Rs396b being smuggled annually

ISLAMABAD - Petroleum products worth Rs396 billion are being smuggled to Pakistan annually, prompting the federal government to initiate a major crackdown against the smuggling and the petrol pumps involved in the sale of smuggled fuel.

The smuggling of petroleum products is not only damaging the local refineries, but it is also causing revenue loss of billion of rupees annually, official source told The Nation. The source said that according to rough estimates petroleum products worth Rs396 billion are being smuggled to Pakistan annually. To avoid the billions of rupees losses in revenue and protect the local refineries from the onslaught of the illicit POL import from Iran, the government is evolving a plan involving strict measures against the smuggling of petroleum products.

To fight the menace of smuggling the federal government will bring amendments to the existing rules. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has submitted its recommendations regarding the amendments in the rules, the source added. Under the proposed plan, the district administration is being empowered to seal any petrol pump involved in the selling of smuggled petroleum products. The administration will also be empowered to confiscate the machinery and equipment of such petrol pumps, the source maintained. It is also proposed to digitalize petrol pumps across the country and monitor the sale of petrol pumps through SIM-based technology, the source revealed. A plan has also been made for real-time monitoring of petrol pumps’ stocks, according to sources. Similarly, GIS mobile application will be developed to locate petrol pumps involved in the sale illicit POL products. A proposal is also under consideration, which will make it mandatory for the oil marketing companies for real-time updates on mobile applications, the source maintained. Notably, earlier this year, the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) in a letter to Secretary Petroleum had alleged that 4,000 tons of petroleum products are being smuggled to Pakistan from Iran on daily basis.